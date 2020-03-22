wrestling / News
Various News: Becky Lynch Comments on Rob Gronkowski’s Smackdown Dance, Arn Anderson on COVID-19 Impact
March 22, 2020 | Posted by
– Becky Lynch had a comment ready over Rob Gronkowski’s “silly” dance to the ring in his WWE debut, which perhaps hit a little close to home. Lynch, who famously did an Irish jig during her entrance for her NXT debut, posted to Twitter about Gronkowski’s dance:
Imagine doing a silly dance down to the ring on your debut.
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 21, 2020
– The ARN Show posted the following clip of Arn Anderson briefly discussing the coronavirus causing cancellations in terms of appearances at shows and AEW’s decision to hold Dynamite in an empty arena. You can check that out below:
