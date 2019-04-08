wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch Comments on Ronda Rousey’s Injury, Top 10 Post-WrestleMania Debuts
– Becky Lynch took to Twitter to comment about reports that Ronda Rousey suffered a broken hand during the triple-threat main event at WrestleMania 35. Rousey reportedly broke her right hand throwing punches during the match, with Lynch posting:
Ronda broke her hand punching the face that she said broke too easy. pic.twitter.com/vZM2w39k9I
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 8, 2019
– Here is the latest WWE Top 10, which looks at the greates post-WrestleMania Raw debuts:
