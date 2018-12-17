Quantcast

 

Becky Lynch Comments on TLC Loss, Promises ‘Vengeance’

December 17, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Becky Lynch Smackdown

– Becky Lynch has vengeance on her mind after her loss in the main event of TLC. The Man made her first comments on Twitter following Ronda Rousey costing both her and Charlotte Flair the championship, paving the way for Asuka to take the title. As you can see, she’s on a mission:

