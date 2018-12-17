Becky Lynch Comments on TLC Loss, Promises ‘Vengeance’

– Becky Lynch has vengeance on her mind after her loss in the main event of TLC. The Man made her first comments on Twitter following Ronda Rousey costing both her and Charlotte Flair the championship, paving the way for Asuka to take the title. As you can see, she’s on a mission:

Resilience and heart and passion got me up this morning, bandaged me, got me through a work out. But it was straight simple vengeance that made me promise to chase them all down. I agreed. It will be done. pic.twitter.com/qoFOONmUue — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 17, 2018