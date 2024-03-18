Becky Lynch Comments On Visiting White House For St. Patrick’s Day

Becky Lynch was invited to the White House for a St. Patrick’s Day celebration, and she took to social media to comment on the visit. As reported, Lynch was invited to the White House for the celebration to honor Irish Americans, and she posted to Instagram about the trip.

Lynch wrote:

“It was an honor to represent Ireland & @WWE for St. Patrick’s Day at the @whitehouse. @POTUS said Becky Balboa is winning it all in Philly, had myself a pint, and even classed up the library with a little gift”

Lynch will challenge Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 40.