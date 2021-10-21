Becky Lynch Comments on WWE Crown Jewel, Thanks Her Opponents

Becky Lynch backed off her heel persona (for a moment) to comment on her match at WWE Crown Jewel, thanking her opponents and more. Lynch defeated Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks on Thursday’s Saudi Arabia show to retain the Smackdown Women’s Championship, and in a statement posted to her Instagram she thanked Belair and Lynch as well as Tyson Kidd for producing the match. She also congratulated Zelina Vega on winning the Queen’s Crown tournament.

Lynch posted:

Tonight was about so much more than a title.

I’ll set aside my usual trash talk tonight . Thank you to the women I shared the ring with tonight. You push me to do better. Thank you to the fans watching at home. Thank you to the incredible fans in Riyadh tonight who cheered so ferociously throughout our whole match and making this first trip to Saudi Arabia so memorable and inspiring so much hope for the future of women around the world.

Thank you to the women who have laid the path for us to do what we do.

Congratulations to the first Queen of the ring winner @theatrinidad

And thank you to @tjwilson711 for being one of greatest minds the wrestling business has and collaborating with us to make magic.

I’ll go back to hating everyone tomorrow and wanting to slap heads. But tonight I want to say thank you

#Andstill