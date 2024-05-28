wrestling / News

Becky Lynch Comments After WWE Raw Loss: ‘To Be Continued’

May 28, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Becky Lynch WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

Becky Lynch took to social media to comment following her loss to Becky Lynch on WWE Raw. Lynch lost her rematch against Lynch for the WWE Women’s World Championship and posted to Twitter after the show, writing:

“To be continued.”

As previously reported, Lynch’s contract is set to expire on June 1st, though the two sides have been in talks.

