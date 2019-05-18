Becky Lynch Compares Nia Jax to a Toilet, Jax Slams Lynch For ‘Tanking Ratings’

– Becky Lynch has a new Twitter feud, and it’s with Nia Jax who took a shot at Lynch for “tanking ratings.” Jax had a spice-filled response to a post by Lynch, in which she replied to a Lacey Evans tweet with a shot at Jax. Evans’ tweet showed her wrapping a mop in a Becky Lynch shirt before cleaning a toilet, which Lynch called “Lacey giving Nia a good scrub to promote MITB.”

That brought out Jax, who told Lynch to “go back to tanking ratings and making your two ‘belts’ completely irrelevant. While you’re at it, have @LaceyEvansWWE teach you how to take a proper shower, you moldy cabbage smelling ginger.”

Jax is currently out of action due to surgery on both of her ACLs, while Lynch is defending both WOmen’s Championships separatly against Evans and Charlotte Flair at Money in the Bank this weekend.

Lacey giving Nia a good scrub to promote #MITB. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 17, 2019