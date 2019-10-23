wrestling / News
Becky Lynch: ‘I’ve Come to the Conclusion That I’m Absolutely Deadly’
October 23, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar and Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch commented on Twitter about being “absolutely deadly.” You can check out her tweet below.
Becky Lynch tweeted, “I pulled out my pie charts and mind maps last night and after hours of digesting the draft, I’ve come to the conclusion that I’m absolutely deadly. More to follow.”
Becky Lynch did not appear on Monday Night Raw earlier this week as she was in Los Angeles and attending the espnW Women’s + Sports Summit.
I pulled out my pie charts and mind maps last night and after hours of digesting the draft, I’ve come to the conclusion that I’m absolutely deadly. More to follow pic.twitter.com/3M0ShlN6OA
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 22, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Daniel Vidot on Brisbane Altercation With Sami Zayn, Says Zayn Got What He Deserved
- Cody Rhodes Says Vince Russo’s Success in 1990s Is Not Applicable to AEW Today
- Jim Ross Says Muhammad Hassan Would Have Had a Good Career With a Different Character
- Bruce Prichard Recalls WWE Attempting to Buy UFC, Being Outbid By the Fertitas