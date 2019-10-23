Becky Lynch: ‘I’ve Come to the Conclusion That I’m Absolutely Deadly’

– WWE Superstar and Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch commented on Twitter about being “absolutely deadly.” You can check out her tweet below.

Becky Lynch tweeted, “I pulled out my pie charts and mind maps last night and after hours of digesting the draft, I’ve come to the conclusion that I’m absolutely deadly. More to follow.”

Becky Lynch did not appear on Monday Night Raw earlier this week as she was in Los Angeles and attending the espnW Women’s + Sports Summit.