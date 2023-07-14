Becky Lynch Confirms She Almost Missed Raw Match Due to Not Being Cleared

Becky Lynch has confirmed a report that her match on this week’s Raw almost didn’t happen due to not being cleared. As reported, Lynch’s match with Zoey Stark was briefly pulled from advertising, and it was reported that she was not cleared at that time though she did get cleared in time for the show. Lynch spoke with USA Today at the ESPYs and said that she had to get a cyst removed, which led to her waiting to get cleared on Monday.

“When I landed from London, I had to go to the ER and had to get a cyst removed,” Lynch added. “Then had to get that redone on Friday, but was in the ring, fine, ready to go by Monday.”

Seth Rollins, who was also at the ESPYs, added, “Long story short, she’s a savage. Nothing can keep her down.”

Stark picked up a win over Lynch after Trish Stratus distracted The Man, allowing Stark to get a rollup pin.