Becky Lynch Confirms Original Plan For Her At WWE Wrestlemania 37

TalkSport’s Alex McCarthy revealed on Twitter that Becky Lynch revealed to him in an interview that she was originally set to return to WWE at Wrestlemania 37. The plan would have been for a match with Bayley. Her return was then moved to October, before WWE called her up the week of Summerslam. Lynch returned at that PPV and defeated Bianca Belair to become the Smackdown Women’s Champion.

Becky Lynch just told me she was originally good to go for WrestleMania and it was discussed she’d face Bayley.

That didn’t happen (obviously) and then she was meant to return in October before WWE called her the week of SummerSlam.

Pretty upset didn’t get Lynch v Bayley 💔

