wrestling / News

Becky Lynch Confirms Original Plan For Her At WWE Wrestlemania 37

September 20, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Becky Lynch WWE Smackdown

TalkSport’s Alex McCarthy revealed on Twitter that Becky Lynch revealed to him in an interview that she was originally set to return to WWE at Wrestlemania 37. The plan would have been for a match with Bayley. Her return was then moved to October, before WWE called her up the week of Summerslam. Lynch returned at that PPV and defeated Bianca Belair to become the Smackdown Women’s Champion.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Becky Lynch, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading