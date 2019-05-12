wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Seemingly Confirms She’s Dating Seth Rollins
– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch has been having a back-and-forth exchange on Twitter with Hall of Famers (and also husband and wife) Beth Phoenix and Edge. In the latest exchange, it seems Lynch has outed or confirmed her relationship with WWE Universal champion Seth Rollins.
The two have been rumored to be dating for a few weeks, and it appears Lynch has now confirmed the relationship with her latest tweet in response to Phoenix. At first, Beth Phoenix writes after Lynch tweeted Edge, “Wait wait…are we involving our men now…” Becky Lynch then wrote back, “I’ll ask him….. @WWERollins ?” You can check out that exchange below.
Wait wait…are we involving our men now… https://t.co/N4gRDokFBK
— Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) May 12, 2019
I’ll ask him….. @WWERollins ? https://t.co/RL6WjU4UbH
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 12, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Addresses Rumors Rob Van Dam Was Considered For Glacier in WCW
- Bruce Prichard on Angle With JBL Giving Mother of Eddie Guerrero a Heart Attack, Says Eddie’s Mother Actually Went to the Hospital
- Eric Bischoff Comments On Reports of Heat Between Kevin Nash and Kevin Sullivan Backstage in WCW
- Chris Jericho & Dave Meltzer Recall Vince McMahon Killing Entire WCW Brand Plan After Booker T vs. Buff Bagwell RAW Match