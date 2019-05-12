Becky Lynch Seemingly Confirms She’s Dating Seth Rollins

– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch has been having a back-and-forth exchange on Twitter with Hall of Famers (and also husband and wife) Beth Phoenix and Edge. In the latest exchange, it seems Lynch has outed or confirmed her relationship with WWE Universal champion Seth Rollins.

The two have been rumored to be dating for a few weeks, and it appears Lynch has now confirmed the relationship with her latest tweet in response to Phoenix. At first, Beth Phoenix writes after Lynch tweeted Edge, “Wait wait…are we involving our men now…” Becky Lynch then wrote back, “I’ll ask him….. @WWERollins ?” You can check out that exchange below.