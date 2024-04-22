wrestling / News

Becky Lynch Confirms She Will Be At Tonight’s RAW, Says Her ‘Vacation’ Is Over

April 22, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Becky Lynch WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, Becky Lynch confirmed that she will be at tonight’s episode of RAW, as part of the battle royal to crown a new WWE Women’s World Champion.

She wrote: “I’ve beaten many people to become champion but never all at once. Tonight I change that. My “vacation” is over. See you on RAW.

