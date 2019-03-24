Becky Lynch Continues Attacking Ronda Rousey, Says Rousey Is ‘So Protected’

– Becky Lynch won’t let up on Ronda Rousey as they head into their triple threat Raw Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 35. Lynch, who will challenge Rousey and Charlotte Flair for the title at the PPV, continued her shots against the champion on social media as you can see below.

In the posts, Lynch says she’s been “told to go easier on [Rousey and Travis Browne] because they’re getting upset.” Lynch has been relentless toward the two on social media, particularly after Browne got physically involved in Rousey’s segment on last week’s Raw. She proceeds to engage with the fans a bit and then shared some video of her cutting a promo on the two.

“Talking like she’s the baddest woman on the planet,” Rousey says as she signs autographs for fans. “I have never seen someone so protected in all my life. Goodness gracious. She thinks she’s all anti-establishment but we got Ronda Rousey exactly where we want her. Because I said a long time ago that her titanium body will be left down by her weak mind. Now she thinks she’s godlike, she’s thinks she’s untouchable, she’s thinks she’s unbeatable. But that’s where we want her because when Ronda feels so untouchable that’s when she’s put to sleep. Am I right?”

Predictably, Lynch’s comments went over well with the crowd. You can see the video below as well as the tweets.

Look how tough they are. RAWWRRRRR. But I’m told to go easier on them because they’re getting upset. #truestory pic.twitter.com/F3CrK5cKQT — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 22, 2019

Ronnie is very quiet around these parts lately. Wonder why? 😜 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 24, 2019

I’ll pay them. Got Funko money now. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 24, 2019

If she wants to spend time with a GOAT she should invite me around for din din. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 24, 2019