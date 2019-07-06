wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Continues Feud With Mike & Maria Kanellis
– Becky Lynch’s Twitter feuds are ever-increasing, as she stepped it up against the Kanellis’ on Friday. As she carried on her rivalry with Zelina Vega leading into their mixed-tag match on Raw, Lynch took some time for a quick shot at Mike and Maria Kanellis, prompting responses from the couple:
UPDATE, @MariaLKanellis. Tried this and almost impregnated myself.
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 5, 2019
Unfortunately, the only small child I’ll carry now is Zelina on Monday.
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 5, 2019
— Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) July 5, 2019
Be careful some people “the fans” can’t handle or understand more than just calling yourself “THE MAN.” I can be the only pregnant lady or tiny minds will explode. https://t.co/aT2D36CvRf
— MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 5, 2019
