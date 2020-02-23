Becky Lynch Continues To Troll Shayna Baszler On Twitter

If there’s one thing Becky Lynch is good at, it’s trolling future opponents on Twitter. With a match between Lynch and Shayna Baszler likely for Wrestlemania (assuming Baszler wins at Elimination Chamber), ‘The Man’ has set her sights on the Queen of Spades. Several of the posts are about Lynch actually wishing Baszler luck at Elimination Chamber, because she wants to face her.

The header graphic on Lynch’s Twitter features an image of Baszler with the words: “GOOD LUCK IN THE CHAMBER KWEEN (OF SPADES).” Her profile picture is an image of Baszler attacking her from behind. Her location was changed to “Fully behind my Shayna.”

Her bio reads: “just a normal gurl/Man who STANS the queen of Spades even if I don’t know what it actually means. [space suit emoji x 3]”

Then of course, the tweets.