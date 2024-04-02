wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Crashes Rhea Ripley Interview In New Video
April 1, 2024 | Posted by
Becky Lynch showed up to crash Rhea Ripley’s interview with Ariel Helwani ahead of tonight’s WWE Raw. WWE shot an angle on Monday where Lynch disrupted Ripley’s interview on The MMA Hour by FaceTiming with Helwani. Helwani eventually answered the call and Lynch said she was just outside.
Ripley agreed to have Lynch come in and before Helwani could communicate that Lynch stormed in and shoved Ripley. The two began going back and forth and got more and more heated until security broke it up and escorted Lynch out.
You can see the video of the segment below:
Becky Lynch confronts Rhea Ripley on the set of #TheMMAHour 👀 pic.twitter.com/GLtSQSOjN4
— MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) April 1, 2024
