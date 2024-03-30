Becky Lynch on the Creative Freedom of Being a Heel

– During a recent interview with Rosenberg Wrestling, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch discussed the creative freedom of working as a heel, plus more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Becky Lynch on portraying the heel: “You can be abrasive. You can be an a**hole. You can say whatever you want, you can do whatever you want and the babyface is not afforded that luxury. So, there’s a freedom that comes with being a heel. … Then there’s a thing of heels saying something to the babyface or doing something and fulfilling their promises more regularly and then that becomes difficult — it ends up being this hard line to walk.”

On viewing herself as an antihero now: “Right now, I’m at the stage where kind of whatever everybody thinks of me, It’s their business and I’m going to do me regardless. … It’s hard for people to relate to that because that’s not how we are as human beings. We don’t turn the other cheek, we’re not infallible in terms of emotions and doing the wrong thing — doing the bad thing.”

At WrestleMania 40, Becky Lynch challenges Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Championship. The event takes place over April 6-7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Both nights will be broadcast live on Peacock.