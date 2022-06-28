Becky Lynch Cuts Promo After WWE Raw Goes Off the Air (Video)

– In the main event for last night’s episode of WWE Raw, Becky Lynch won a five-woman Elimination Match to earn a slot in the women’s Money in the Bank match at this weekend’s event. After Monday Night Raw went off the air, Becky Lynch cut a promo on how last night is part of her comeback story. Below are some highlights and a video of the off-air promo:

“I hope, I hope you all enjoyed 20 years of John Cena. But let me tell you what, I didn’t need a pep talk from John Cena to know that I am the living embodiment of ‘Never give up.’ Because there have been times, there have been many times in the last few months that I’ve been down, but not for a second have I been out. And even though the likes of Asuka, the likes of Bianca Belair, the likes of Adam Pearce have tried to keep me down, even though my resume speaks for itself, even though how I have made history speaks for itself, even though I have changed the game forever and it speaks for itself, even though, even though that should’ve meant I automatically get a match at Money in the Bank, none of that matters. What matters is my comeback story, and you better believe that this is my comeback story because I am the definition of Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect. And I think you all know that those ladies should respect that I just kicked their asses [Mic drop].”

Becky Lynch will compete against Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, and Shotzi in the women’s Money in the Bank match this weekend. WWE Money in the Bank 2022 is set for Saturday, July 2 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The event will be broadcast live on WWE Network and Peacock.