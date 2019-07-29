wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch Cuts Promo on Natalya at House Show, Bella Twins Taste Spicy Margarita
July 29, 2019 | Posted by
– Becky Lynch had some pointed words for her SummerSlam opponent Natalya during WWE’s live event in Springfield on Sunday. Lynch shared footage of the promo, in which she said Nattie ” wanted to get rid of me when I was nothing and now you have to face me when I am everything.”
The two will face off for Lynch’s Raw Women’sWWE, Championship at the PPV next month.
2 weeks @NatbyNature 🇨🇦 #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/ynQy2E240i
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 29, 2019
– Here is the latest Bella Twins video, with Nikkie and Brie trying a spicy margarita from Nikki’s boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev:
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Reveals Which Wrestlers Smoked the Most Pot Now and Back in the Day
- Jim Ross On Why Wednesday is a Good Choice For AEW on TNT, What His Schedule Will Be Like
- Bruce Prichard On Why He Never Got an Offer to Jump to WCW, Whether He Would Have If Asked
- Jim Ross Explains Why He Turned Down Raw Reunion Appearance, Whether Creative Plans Were Pitched