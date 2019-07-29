wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch Cuts Promo on Natalya at House Show, Bella Twins Taste Spicy Margarita

July 29, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Becky Lynch Smackdown Live 4-9-19

– Becky Lynch had some pointed words for her SummerSlam opponent Natalya during WWE’s live event in Springfield on Sunday. Lynch shared footage of the promo, in which she said Nattie ” wanted to get rid of me when I was nothing and now you have to face me when I am everything.”

The two will face off for Lynch’s Raw Women’sWWE, Championship at the PPV next month.

– Here is the latest Bella Twins video, with Nikkie and Brie trying a spicy margarita from Nikki’s boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev:

article topics :

Becky Lynch, Natalya, Nikki Bella, Jeremy Thomas

