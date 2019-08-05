Becky Lynch Cuts Promo on Natalya: ‘I’m On Your Door, and I Got a Debt to Collect’

– Becky Lynch went full-bore on Natalya in a new promo over the weekend ahead of their SummerSlam match next Sunday. WWE posted the promo, which you can see below, to their Twitter account from the live event in Erie. In the promo, The Man talks about how Natalya’s looking after her following the concussion and broken nose she suffered at the Raw before last year’s Survivor Series softened her heart to Nattie, but that was all ruined when she found out Natalya was training Ronda Rousey for WrestleMania.

“People have been asking about my actions lately,” Lynch said. “‘Is she this? Is she that?’ I will tell you the exact kind person I am. I am the kind who adjusts my approach based on the risk that every challenger carries. And I know! I know the risk that a newly-motivated Nattie Neidhart in Canada carries. But let me also tell you this. When I was in the hospital last year with a broken face and concussion, Nattie was the person who stayed with me the entire night in that same building. The person who had attacked me left, right, and center stayed on me to check on me, and see that I was okay.”

She continues, “And I will say that softened my heart a little bit. That maybe, there was some good in this business after all. And then I found out that sneaky b***h is the one who was training Ronda Rousey all along, even though she knew that’s who was I was facing. And when I found that out, it wasn’t just that my heart hardened a little bit, it blackened. This title is the most important thing to me in the world. And it doesn’t matter where I am in the world or who I have to fight, nothing comes between me and my title. No Nattie, you should have killed me off when you had the chance because I learned something this business, you can either be poisoned or you can be poison. And now I’m on your door, Nattie, and I got a debt to collect. So knock knock Nattie, knock knock.”

