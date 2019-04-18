Becky Lynch on Overcoming Depression, Discusses Wanting to Make Her Titles the Most Relevant Ones in WWE

– People.com recently spoke to WWE Smackdown and Raw women’s double-champion Becky Lynch. Below are some highlights.

Becky Lynch on falling in love with wrestling: “I went along the very first day and then that was it I fell in love with it, I was stoked. I left home that year and went over to England and trained over there. Then I would do little tours all around and at 18 I moved off to Canada. I wrestled around America, Japan, around Europe, and that was how I got my start in this.”

Lynch on how she battled depression before joining WWE after stepping away from wrestling after suffering a concussion when she was 18: “When I stepped away from it I just, I suffered from depression and always felt like I turned my back on this thing that I loved and this thing that has given me a purpose. I always felt like there was a part of me would fix it, and that part of me was this. I’m really grateful for those years. At the time it was hard to see where it was going to go. Looking back I’m so grateful because I wouldn’t be where I am without having stepped away. And I also, want to have the appreciation that I do without it.”

Becky Lynch on coming up with her nickname: “When we look at different sports, we look at this in the industry here, any industry, you need a top person, the person of exceptional ability who is usually referred to as ‘The Man.’ They’re the man, and up until now, the man has usually been a man. But when I rolled up, when I took that top spot, when I said, ‘I’m the top dog, I’m the top star, I’m the face of this company,’ I am now ‘The Man,’ and that’s how it came about.”

Lynch on wanting to make her titles the most talked about ones in WWE: “Now I have two giant targets on my back, and I know that everybody’s going to be trying to take me down and pay your due. The goal now is to make these titles the most talked about ones in all of WWE. It’s to make these [women’s titles] the most relevant titles in all of WWE. So that’s double duty, and it’s one thing to get to the mountain top, but it’s a whole another thing to stay there. And now I’m going to have a lot of people trying to knock me off.”