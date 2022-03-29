Becky Lynch Decries ‘Completely Unwarranted’ Slap By Trish Stratus From WWE Live Event

Chris Rock wasn’t the only person slapped in front of thousands last night, and Becky Lynch took to social media to decry getting slapped by Trish Stratus at a WWE live event. As noted last night, Stratus came to the ring after the main event match between Lynch and Rhea Ripley, which resulted in Lynch shoving Stratus and then getting slapped. Ripley then took Lynch out with a big kick.

Lynch posted to Twitter on Sunday night, writing:

“This was Trish’s reaction to me getting a bigger pop tonight at #WWEToronto

I did not deserve this.

Completely unwarranted.”