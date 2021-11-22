wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Defeats Charlotte Flair At WWE Survivor Series (Clips)
Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair took it to each other in the opening match of WWE Survivor Series, with The Man coming out on top. Lynch defeated Flair in the opening match of the PPV in a hard-hitting match where the two beat the hell out of each other for much of the bout, which ended when Lynch got the pinfall while grabbing onto the ropes for leverage. You can see highlights from the match below.
The win by Lynch ties Raw and Smackdown at 1 – 1 in the so-called “battle for brand supremacy.” Our live, ongoing coverage of Survivor Series is here.
Will it be @MsCharlotteWWE's night?
The #SmackDown Women's Champion battles #WWERaw Women's Champion @BeckyLynchWWE RIGHT NOW at #SurvivorSeries! pic.twitter.com/XD7D98G6Om
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021
.@BeckyLynchWWE is SEEING RED! #TeamRaw#SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/pxruBR36qJ
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021
HERE WE GO!#SurvivorSeries @BeckyLynchWWE @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/igK6hGVyjj
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021
Here. For. This.#SurvivorSeries @BeckyLynchWWE @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/S3nsKPlIER
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021
"All these people know I'm the greatest!" – @MsCharlotteWWE #SurvivorSeries @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/gXTMc89n29
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021
🔥🔴🔥🔴🔥🔴🔥#SurvivorSeries @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/Y9mfIkzKSl
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021
BACK. AND. FORTH. THEY. GO.@BeckyLynchWWE just kicked it into another gear against @MsCharlotteWWE!#SurvivorSeries is streaming LIVE:
🦚 https://t.co/kVFIbgFvpe
🌎 https://t.co/aEwGYUp0uE pic.twitter.com/IPBaH3hW4A
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021
👀#SurvivorSeries @BeckyLynchWWE @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/TfzQU6hnHW
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021
By hook or crook, #BigTimeBecks gets the job done at #SurvivorSeries! @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/s3gU2IP442
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021
