Becky Lynch Defeats Charlotte Flair At WWE Survivor Series (Clips)

November 21, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair took it to each other in the opening match of WWE Survivor Series, with The Man coming out on top. Lynch defeated Flair in the opening match of the PPV in a hard-hitting match where the two beat the hell out of each other for much of the bout, which ended when Lynch got the pinfall while grabbing onto the ropes for leverage. You can see highlights from the match below.

The win by Lynch ties Raw and Smackdown at 1 – 1 in the so-called “battle for brand supremacy.” Our live, ongoing coverage of Survivor Series is here.

