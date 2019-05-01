wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Defends Smackdown Women’s Championship After 205 Live
April 30, 2019 | Posted by
– Becky Lynch defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair following tonight’s Smackdown and 205 Live taping. As you can see in the pics below, Lynch defeated Flair to retain the title.
Lynch is set to defend the Championship against Flair at Money in the Bank. She will also defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Lacey Evans on the PPV.
Dark Championship Match.
Becky Defeats Charlotte.#SDLive #WWEColumbus pic.twitter.com/X6wviw9wlr
— Harry Yeprem Jr. (@HarryFromCBus) May 1, 2019
