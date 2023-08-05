wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Denies Being in Detroit For WWE SummerSlam
Becky Lynch has shot down a report that she is in Detroit ahead of WWE SummerSlam. It was reported last week that Lynch is in Detroit for SummerSlam despite her match with Trish Stratus being delayed to the August 11th episode of Raw.
Lynch posted to Twitter to share a picture of herself at the beach, writing:
“Detroit has more palm trees and ocean than I remember.”
Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp has confirmed that Lynch is not in Detroit and will not be in the city for the show.
Detroit has more palm trees and ocean than I remember. https://t.co/9fXwhmCLrX pic.twitter.com/St0mWfjbwR
— Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 4, 2023
For those of you who didn't get the joke, I've confirmed with WWE that Becky Lynch is not in Detroit, and isn't planned to be in Detroit for this weekend's Summerslam https://t.co/kvQspYSZca
— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 5, 2023