Becky Lynch Denies Being in Detroit For WWE SummerSlam

August 4, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Becky Lynch has shot down a report that she is in Detroit ahead of WWE SummerSlam. It was reported last week that Lynch is in Detroit for SummerSlam despite her match with Trish Stratus being delayed to the August 11th episode of Raw.

Lynch posted to Twitter to share a picture of herself at the beach, writing:

“Detroit has more palm trees and ocean than I remember.”

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp has confirmed that Lynch is not in Detroit and will not be in the city for the show.

