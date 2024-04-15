wrestling / News

Becky Lynch Denies She’s Taking Time Off, Hypes WWE UK Tour

April 15, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT No Mercy - Becky Lynch Image Credit: WWE, TNT Sports

Becky Lynch has shot down a rumor that she was set to take some time off, hyping her appearance on the upcoming UK tour. Lynch posted to Twitter to dispel the rumor by sharing a tweet from the WWE UK Twitter account promoting her appearance at the events, writing:

“But the internet said I was taking time off. See you soon, Europe.”

