Becky Lynch Details Struggles With Postpartum Depression

In the latest episode of WWE After the Bell (via People), Becky Lynch detailed her struggles with postpartum depression after giving birth to her daughter Roux in December 2020. Lynch would return to WWE at Summerslam 2021 after being absent for fifteen months. Here are highlights:

On realizing she was ‘on edge’ after Roux stopped breastfeeding: “And then it kind of got really, really dark for a few months and I was in a really bad spot. It was kind of one of those things where you’re trying to pull yourself out of it, because you know mentally, ‘God, I’ve got a great life. I’ve got a great husband. I’ve got a great baby, and I’m doing this thing at the highest level that I love.’ But no reasoning with yourself was able to overcome that level of depression. I didn’t know you could get post-weaning depression. So, not even knowing that that was a thing I think also hurt me because, why am I feeling like this? Why am I acting like this? And [I was] not realizing that this is actually a common thing that happens and there are ways you can treat it. And once you figure out the cause of all of that, then you’re off to the races and then you’re back and then you can appreciate everything. But yeah, for a few months there, it was rough.”

On getting help: “Thankfully, somebody that we all know — I won’t put her on the spot — she told me what was happening because it had happened to her. She gave me some tips, and I kind of kept thinking it was gonna pass, ‘it was gonna pass, it was gonna pass,’ and then it really wasn’t passing.”

On taking time off after this year’s Wrestlemania for an injured foot: “It was such a blessing. I really had to face everything that I was going through because when you go, go, go, you can be so distracted but you realize that you’re getting quite explosive, that you just kind of get on with it. So, I really had to face it and learn how to deal with it.”