Becky Lynch On Difficulty of Reconciling Vince McMahon She Knows With One Described In Lawsuit

Back in January, former WWE staffer Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon for sex trafficking, rape and more. He resigned from WWE and is under federal criminal investigation, although has denied any wrongdoing. In an interview with The Irish Independent, Becky Lynch spoke about the lawsuit and how difficult it has been to reconcile the Vince described in it versus the one she knows.

She said: “I don’t know that person, you know what I mean? That’s been hard for me. We didn’t always see eye-to-eye, but especially in my last run with him there, and when I told him I was pregnant, he was so good to me. Apart from the run-ins — but you have run-ins in every relationship, especially at that level — I only ever had a wonderful experience in WWE with Vince, for the most part. So it’s very hard to reconcile that somebody else didn’t have that experience, and that other women didn’t have that experience. Especially when I had him to thank for my dream, for my husband, for my daughter, for the life that I have now. It’s hard to see those two different people in my head, and trying to merge them as one becomes very difficult. You’re reading these horrific allegations, but about somebody that you look up to as very much almost like a father figure. So you have to listen to these things and that becomes very difficult, because you’ve had no [negative] experience and you want everybody to have the experience that you’ve had, because I would always love my interactions with him, and that becomes very, very difficult, especially as a woman who has been so driven in changing the way that women are treated in wrestling and making sure that it is a safe space, that we are seen as athletes, that we are taken seriously, that we are appreciated for our minds, for our body of work, and for what we do in the ring.“