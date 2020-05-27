Becky Lynch on Why Stepping Away for Her Pregnancy Was the Right Choice, Discusses the Option of Returning to the Ring Later On

– ESPN recently interviewed former Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch, who discussed stepping away from her in-ring career to focus on her pregnancy. Below are some highlights.

Becky Lynch on how she feels about stepping away during her pregnancy: “Well, it’s tough because I’ve given my whole life to wrestling and to moving forward in my career. But this was a choice that, for me, felt like the right one. Because it is wild that a lot of women still have to choose between their athletics or a family. And I didn’t want to have to choose that. For me, this was the right time to go and start a family, something that I’ve always wanted to do. And so I feel like I’ve achieved nearly everything I could achieve in wrestling. I think there’s nothing more important than family. And I’m so excited to experience that and to have this other person that is half me and half the love of my life that I get to show love.”

On having the option to continue her career after having a baby: “That’s something that I’ve always preached and wanted women to have that equality. And of course, to be on the level with the male performers and be on the same level in terms of pay, in terms of treatment. But also, this kind of goes hand in hand where a guy can go and have a kid and doesn’t have to miss a beat in his career. Unfortunately, we do. But that’s also a fortunate thing because we get to experience things that they never will, but also it just doesn’t mean that it’s got to be the end for a career in any line. And I think a lot of people have proved that, and I hope to join them.”

Lynch on how her life has changed: “Apart from now being pregnant, I think personally just being happy. I have a great family, great friends and now a new family. It’s weird. I don’t know that life has even changed that much, apart from the obvious. But it’s one of those things where no matter what goal you achieve, no matter where you get to on your journey, you always have an idea of what it’s going to look like or how you’re going to be, but really you’re the same person. You’ve just done some cool things. And then you move on to the next cool thing. I remember in 2019 everybody asking how are you going to top this year. And I had absolutely no idea, and here I am topping last year!”

Her thoughts on returning to the ring later on: “Yeah. It’s one of those things where I know what I feel and think as a person without a child. I don’t know what that’s going to look like when I do have one, and that’s my priority. I’ll tell you, it’ll give me more motivation than ever, I could imagine. But this isn’t the end of me, one way or the other.”