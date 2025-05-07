Becky Lynch Discusses Staying at the Top of the Women’s Division

– WWE Superstar Becky Lynch appeared on this week’s Raw Recap to discuss her ongoing feud with Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria. She also discussed her career accolades and how it seems to be harder in the women’s division. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Becky Lynch on her accolades: “I continue to do what I’m doing; be great. Just beat all these younger people. Beat newer people. It’s not that hard. For some reason, it seems to be hard. It seems to be harder on the women’s division. You look at the men’s (division), who do you have that is hot and young over there? You got a bunch of old guys beating each other up.”

On how no one is telling the men to move over: “Nobody is saying nothing. Nobody is saying, ‘Move over. Move over CM Punk. Move over Seth Rollins.’ Nobody is saying that, but they’ll say it to me. Who is the bad guy? Why am I supposed to move over? The only time I’m going to move over is to make way for more titles, so I have more space to put my titles down. Nobody is moving me over.”

Becky Lynch will be in action this weekend at WWE Backlash 2025, challenging Lyra Valkyria for the Women’s Intercontinental Title. The premium live event will be held at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. It will air live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.