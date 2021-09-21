Becky Lynch Discusses the Four Horsewomen Becoming a Stable on WWE TV

– Speaking to talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy, WWE SmackDown Women’s champion Becky Lynch discussed having the WWE Four Horsewomen as a stable on TV and more. Below are some highlights:

On bringing the Four Horsewomen back as a stable on WWE TV: “As a stable? Gosh, I don’t know. We all love beating the hell out of each other. There’s so much history between all of us that I don’t know. One thing that I do consider is that the enemy of my enemy is my friend. So now we’re seeing a lot of girls coming up and disrupting the order and I don’t know that we [The Four Horsewomen] like that. So I’d rather Charlotte on top… No, I can’t say that! Maybe I prefer Sasha and Bayley on top than one of these newcomers or Rhea Ripley and whatever, you know? Maybe, I’m just saying if that was ever going to be an idea, maybe that’s the way to go.”

Becky Lynch on if Edge matching up against Seth Rollins would get her to face Edge’s wife Beth Phoenix: “Yeah, I’ve been trying to get a fight out of Beth Phoenix for a long time. Maybe this would be one way to go, we’ll see if we can reel her in.”