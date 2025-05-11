Becky Lynch Says There Was Discussion To Have Her Come Back At WWE Royal Rumble

Becky Lynch has confirmed she was in talks to come back around the Royal Rumble, but a skin condition prevented it. The Man made her return to WWE TV at WrestleMania 41, and she told Variety that her time off was originally only going to be for three months.

“I took what I thought was going to be three months off during the summer, when my contract came up,” Lynch said. “I was like, ‘Okay, seems like a good time to take a little break, get some stuff done.’ Then other things came up – I was filming Star Trek, and then Happy Gilmore.”

She continued, “There was talk [of a return] around Rumble time, but then at the last minute, I got a skin condition. The next big event was WrestleMania, so it seemed to make sense, especially if I could take Bayley out of the mix and ruin her dreams. It felt doubly brilliant.”

Lynch challenged Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title at WWE Backlash but did not win the match.