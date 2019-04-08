Becky Lynch Addresses ‘Disputed’ WrestleMania 35 Main Event Finish

During an appearance on WFAN (h/t Fightful), Becky Lynch addressed the controversial finish to her WrestleMania 35 win over Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair last night. Rousey had her shoulders up but the ref made the three count and declared Lynch the winner anyway. There are conflicting reports about whether the finish went off as planned or not.

Lynch was asked about the disputed finish and said the following.

“Was she disputing anything? No, what can she say? She knew I beat her. Her ma was there. She was a little upset over all the things I said about (Ronda). I was like, ‘your daughter had it coming. Now get her out of here!'”

Lynch also called Rousey a “tourist” in the wrestling industry and said her “tourist visa has expired.”