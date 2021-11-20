Becky Lynch Doesn’t Know If She and Charlotte Flair Will Ever Reconcile

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Becky Lynch spoke about her issues with Charlotte Flair and how she isn’t sure if they will be able to reconcile. Here are highlights:

On why tomorrow’s match is more personal than before: “I think it’s renewed disdain for each other, I think that’s what’s going to make it different. I think before there was always tension. Now it just feels like it’s a different level. There was always something boiling under the surface for a long time and that was going to come to a head. Many people didn’t see what happened … well, some people saw what happened, but obviously the whole world didn’t see what happened. It was heated, and we all know it was heated, and there’s many different versions of the story that are out there, but now it’s one of those things where…I don’t know. I don’t know how Sunday is going to go, and I don’t think the audience knows how it’s going to go. I know there’s going to be a lot of animosity and a lot of spite from both sides, and we’re going to be out there trying to prove something to the whole world and to ourselves.”

On if they are able to reconcile: “Honestly, I don’t know. I think there would be a lot that would need to be talked about and a lot that would need to be discussed. Honestly, I don’t think we can be in this business anymore. I feel like once we’re in this industry, she’s going to be jealous of me, and I’m not going to like the way she does business. I don’t know that it can be repaired while we’re both still wrestling.”

On using social media to build feuds: “We have a live microphone on us 24/7 and sometimes it can be used for bad and sometimes it can be used to hype something and show more disdain when we’re coming to a big match. I, ironically, hate social media. I think it’s stupid, but I think it has a purpose and that purpose can be used for our work. I don’t think people need to see me brushing my teeth in the morning, but I think people can see how I feel about an opponent and my stories going forward. You made a good point about fans and how they can interact and follow you and I think that’s awesome. That is great. But one thing we see with social media… I like to use it for wrestling purposes and further a storyline. I think there’s so much… for people’s mental health, I think it can be bad. I think it can be detrimental. I think people compare themselves to each other. It gives people an outlet to be constantly angry about things, and I don’t think that’s good for the world. That’s Rebecca Quinn’s philosophy on social media.”