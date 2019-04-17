wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch is Down For a Fight With Mickie James, Shane Helms Praises The Rock
– Becky Lynch gave a show of respect for Mickie James, and would be very much down for a match with her. Lynch posted to Twitter in response to James’ post last night following her move to Smackdown, calling James a legend as you can see below:
You’re a legend. Come find me for a fight sometime.
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 17, 2019
– Shane Helms recalled his match with The Rock when he was working with WWE under the Hurricane gimmick. A fan tweeted to Helms noting that with the Great One on the cover of Time, he should “Buy this issue, and frame it with a caption: ‘I’ve beaten this guy!'” Helms replied:
I proud just to have worked with him and even prouder to call him a friend. Great job @TheRock #Respect https://t.co/G7uzVuZbq1
— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) April 17, 2019
