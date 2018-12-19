Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Becky Lynch Draws Big Crowd at Autograph Signing

December 19, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Becky Lynch Hell in a Cell

– Becky Lynch had an autograph signing this week in California and drew an impressive crowd. Several posts have made their way to Twitter from the signing appearance, which took place at a Cricket Wireless store in Clovis.

The signing took place before last night’s Smackdown taping, and according to fans on Twitter, people started lining up hours before the scheduled 10 PM start time. Lynch wasn’t able to get through all the fans in her designated time frame and reportedly went outside of the store to meet fans and pose for a photo op. Some posts by fans at the signing are below:

article topics :

Becky Lynch, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading


More Stories

loading