Becky Lynch Draws Big Crowd at Autograph Signing

– Becky Lynch had an autograph signing this week in California and drew an impressive crowd. Several posts have made their way to Twitter from the signing appearance, which took place at a Cricket Wireless store in Clovis.

The signing took place before last night’s Smackdown taping, and according to fans on Twitter, people started lining up hours before the scheduled 10 PM start time. Lynch wasn’t able to get through all the fans in her designated time frame and reportedly went outside of the store to meet fans and pose for a photo op. Some posts by fans at the signing are below:

Nice line to meet “The Man” Becky Lynch today. Standing at the back which is currently right in front of Sierra Vista 16. Line stretches around and to the right in front of Panera Bread. Meet and greet slated to go from 10-12. pic.twitter.com/rBkFyACk4R — Sideline Chronicles (@SLChronicles) December 18, 2018

The line to meet Becky Lynch is around the whole mall 🙌 pic.twitter.com/wOa9iGvOoy — Kim (@kimberlasskick) December 18, 2018

Vince you need to respect your fans opinions. Becky is amazing and she loves her fans. I was at the signing. Not all of us could get a autograph so she stepped outside for us to take a pic of her. pic.twitter.com/OO0CIu00ZK — Jennifer M Lemos (@AngelsGuideU77) December 19, 2018