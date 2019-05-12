wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Responds to Edge on Twitter, Makes Fun of Edge’s Theme Song
– As previously reported, Becky Lynch told Beth Phoenix not to get too close to her titles, which drew a response from the Glamazon. WWE Hall of Famer Edge then weighed in on the exchange, which Lynch responded to back to. You can check out that below.
Edge initially wrote, “Listen The Man, you’re doing good for yourself now kid. But we can all find the footage of your steampunk phase, with a familiar entrance where you attempt Edge lite. And fail. Sooooo begone with you.”
Becky Lynch later responded,”Yeah, no, you’re right, Edgester. They want me to be nicer on social and I forgot. On this day, I see clearly. Everything has come to life. Pals?” Lynch’s statement is in reference to Edge’s old WWE theme song.
Listen The Man, you’re doing good for yourself now kid. But we can all find the footage of your steampunk phase, with a familiar entrance where you attempt Edge lite. And fail. Sooooo begone with you. https://t.co/O6BaWb99Ac
— Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) May 12, 2019
Yeah, no, you’re right, Edgester. They want me to be nicer on social and I forgot. On this day, I see clearly.
Everything has come to life. Pals?
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 12, 2019
