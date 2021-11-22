Becky Lynch Cuts Emotional Promo Backstage After WWE Survivor Series Win

Becky Lynch got emotional cutting a promo backstage after her win over Charlotte Flair at WWE Survivor Series. WWE posted a video of Lynch being asked by McKenzie Mitchell about the enmity between herself and Flair that played into the match. You can see the video below, in which Lynch says:

“Yeah, even watching the video packages I got a little bit emotional, you know? Because — you know, to see every… to see where we came from to where we are now, and the hatred there, you know? The hatred going out there. And it just, it’s so sad, you know? I mean, that’s somebody that I loved so much, who I trusted with my life, you know? And we’ve been through everything togther; we nearly died in a car crash together. And just how much we despise each other now, I just wanted to rip her apart out there. I wanted to rip her apart.

“And I didn’t break her arm like I wanted to, like I set out to do. And I don’t know if I’m happy or I’m sad about that, but I got the win. And now she knows, she can’t deny it. I’m the better woman.”