Becky Lynch Encourages NXT Women’s Division to ‘Start Making Noise,’ Talks WWE 2K20 Cover

– Becky Lynch spoke with TV Insider for a new interview discussing being on the cover of WWE 2K20 alongside Roman Reigns, the NXT Women’s division and more. Highlights are below:

On being on the cover of WWE 2K20 alongside Roman Reigns: “It’s pretty badass. I think we look pretty cool. My deltoids be popping. Roman looks like a badass and very brooding. Is that the word?”

On Reigns: “Roman has proven himself time and time again to be one of the best. To come back from what he has come back from, he has risen a hero. So, I’m delighted to share the cover with him.”

On her success over the past year: “It’s all amazing. Everything has been amazing, but it’s all about how we can keep it going. How can we entertain people? What’s the next thing we can do? How can we push this forward? How can we make sure there is no difference with the genders and that people don’t care about that anymore? They only care about great storylines, being entertained — the characters and who wins and who loses and having great matches regardless of gender. Just keeping that going. That’s my main focus. How can I be the top dog in WWE? There is no real time to sit back and relax. But then when you get to meet kids, you realize that is the most important part of this job. The impact you can have on someone. It’s really doing what you love and going after what you want to go after and hopefully that will inspire others to do the same.”

On her daily routine: “I get excited about getting up in the morning and getting coffee, having a good breakfast and getting a good workout. Having a good time with my friends. That’s pretty much it and what I want out of life. Good relationships, good coffee, good food and a good workout.”

On the Four Horsewomen: “They are three of the best women to ever enter a wrestling ring. Absolutely incredible at what they do. So talented. We absolutely want to be the best and want to have the top spot. And for a long time, I was seen as the most irrelevant one. The underdog of them all. I wanted to climb up and prove that I was better than them all. I think I did. Sorry about that guys. But it’s great to share it with the Four Horsewomen.”

On the NXT Women’s division: “There is such a deep well of talent down there in general. I encourage everyone to step up to the plate. Start making noise. Be polarizing. Get under people’s skin. There are so many women I’d like to face, like Rhea Ripley or Toni Storm, just to name a few. We do have a very talented locker room. A lot of people I’d like to see get more opportunity. [There’s] a lot of people I’d like to face. Recently, I said this is a declaration of war against Asuka. Sonya Deville is someone else I’d like to face. There is a whole bunch of people. I just think people need to start making some noise.”

On where she goes from here: “It doesn’t matter where I go. I’m going straight to the top. And god help whoever gets in my way on either brand. I just want good wars, good fights, good matches, good stories. Make people interested and get them to care. When there is competition and interest, it always drives business … It’s about how we can be at the top of the industry and the greatest of all time. You do set goals — sometimes unrealistic goals like main-eventing WrestleMania or being on the cover of a video game. Then you realize, it’s not so unrealistic.”