Becky Lynch Is Enjoying Her Run as Smackdown Women’s Champion, Talks Steve Austin Comparisons

– Becky Lynch spoke with the Gorilla Position for a new interview discussing her current championship run and more. Video is below, plus highlights per WZ:

On her current championship reign: “It’s been a good time. To be able to take that ball and run with it and prove what you have always known that you could do and you wanted to do. Being able to go into Evolution as the champion which is one that I hold in high regard after being drafted to Smackdown and wanting to make that the best in the business which I think we did for a long time. I wanted to be the first Smackdown Women’s Champion and when I lost it, it was a struggle to get back to the top.”

On being given the opportunity: “Honestly I think its an inside job. I think if you don’t believe in yourself than nobody will. I think that it has been a long time and there has been a lot of doubt. It has been a constant effort to know that whatever you have is enough. To analyze what it is that gets you to the top. Even in London last doing the ‘Marine 6’, Shawn Michaels told me to go back a star and with confidence that I belong here. Most of it is the fans because they believed in me and saw something in me. At Money In The Bank, anytime I climbed that ladder the fans went insane, and it got the attention of backstage.”

On comparisons between her current character and Steve Austin/CM Punk: “Thats cool and quite an honor. Arguably the greatest superstars that we have ever had. Unbelievable. I have picked Stone Cold’s brain and he has been very good with giving advice. He was real, and that is what him so good. Most people can relate to this Becky Lynch character because I have absolutely no natural talent but I am a really hard worker.”

On the pressure of being champion: “No more than I ever have. I feel like I caught the surf and do not want to fall off the board but I am also enjoying the wave. No, I do not feel any more pressure than I normally do because every-time I have gone out there I wanted to be the best and steal the show.”

On her Evolution experience: “That was a very emotional day. Sometimes you don’t realize the magnitude of something until it happens. Arguably the storylines and buildup could have been developed better but the PPV really delivered from beginning to end. We wanted to put our best foot forward and the crowd was absolutely incredible. We have come very far. Everybody wanted to see the women succeed and there was a different energy because of that.”