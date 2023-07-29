Becky Lynch’s Ex-Boyfriend Claims WWE Wanted Her To Shave Her Head

In an interview with Wrestling with Freddie (via Wrestling Inc), comedian Jeff Dye, the ex-boyfriend of Becky Lynch, claimed that WWE once wanted her to shave her head but she turned the idea down. A similar angle was recently done with Shotzi, although she did it in solidarity with her sister, who is battling cancer.

Dye said: “When I was with Becky, they didn’t know what to do with her and there was a writer that pitched like, ‘What if we have you just shave your head and act like you’re having a breakdown?’ And Becky was like, ‘No.’ It was even going to move forward. They were like, ‘No, we think that’s a cool idea.’ This writer pitched like she would have to shave her head. [Becky said] ‘I’m not going to shave my head. What are you talking about?’ And so it never [took off] because Becky stood her ground and was like, ‘I’m not doing that.’ They never did it, which made me wonder if maybe Shotzi was like, ‘I’m going to shave my head for this thing.’ And then that same writer was like, ‘My story is going to get big. Wait, what? I have a thing for this.’“