– In a recent post on her Instagram account, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch discussed writing her upcoming memoir, Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl, which is due out later this March. You can read her comments about the experience of writing her story below:

“For a while I have been practically surgically attached to my laptop, writing, rewriting, editing, everywhere and anywhere I’ve had the opportunity. As I hand in my final edit where I can do no more, Im reflecting on the biggest part of this story which is you, the audience. The people whose support allowed this born average girl to do not so average things. Thank you. I will forever be grateful.”