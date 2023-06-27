– During the latest edition of WWE After the Bell, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch discussed why winning the Money in the Bank match this year is so important to her. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Becky Lynch on how much she wants to win Money in the Bank: “My gosh, I wanted that thing. I wanted it. I have wanted it since its inception. I was in the first Money in the Bank, the women’s first Money in the Bank ladder match where [Carmella] won it, stole it from me. I’ve been in four, and every single one, I’ve been the last person holding it before I’ve gotten knocked off. And there’s just something so exciting about that briefcase, and I’ve always wanted to hold it, because anything can happen. Anything can happen. And it’s that element of surprise that you always have.”

On the reaction when someone cashes in the briefcase: “And that’s what we do. That’s what we wrestle for. That’s what we do this for, to elicit a response from the audience. And there is never a better, bigger response than when somebody with a briefcase hits the ring, their music hits, and the place just goes electric because anything can happen. I want that. It eluded me this long, but now, I have gotten myself into a precarious situation.”

Becky Lynch will be competing in the women’s Money in the Bank match at this weekend’s event. WWE Money in the Bank is scheduled for Saturday, July 1 at London’s O2 Arena. The event will be streamed live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.