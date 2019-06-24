WWE News: Becky Lynch Explains Why She Got Involved in Stomping Grounds Main Event, Poll on Favorite Match

– Becky Lynch says that nutshots are a hit too far for her, which is why she came to Seth Rollins’ at in the Stomping Grounds main event. Lynch posted to Twitter, noting about her attack on special referee Lacey Evans:

You can slow count, you can slap him in the face, but if you nutshot him then expect an ass whooping. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) June 24, 2019

– WWE posted a fan poll asking fans what their favorite match on Stomping Grounds was. As of now, the results are:

Which match did you like best at #WWEStompingGrounds? — WWE (@WWE) June 24, 2019

You can vote on our own poll about what you thought of Stomping Grounds as a show below: