Becky Lynch Explains That It’s Her Job To Beat You

– WWE Superstar Becky Lynch appeared on this week’s Raw Recap to discuss her ongoing feud with Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria. She also responded to the notion how the last year has been good for the WWE women’s division when she was absent for a while. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Becky Lynch on how the last year has been good for the women’s division: “What are you talking about? ‘They had a great year.’ Freaking women’s world title revolved around some bloke with a dodgy-looking mustache; what are you talking about, ‘They had a great year?'”

On how no one can compare to her: “Oh, everybody had the best year of their life because I wasn’t here yet, because they couldn’t compare [to] me? You can’t compare yourself to the best. This is a competitive sport, you idiots. What’s he talking about? Me, help you? It’s not my job to help you, it’s my job to beat you.”

Becky Lynch will be in action this weekend at WWE Backlash 2025, challenging Lyra Valkyria for the Women’s Intercontinental Title. The premium live event will be held at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. It will air live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.