Becky Lynch Explains Why Now Is The Right Time For Evolution, Gives Message to Charlotte Flair

– Becky Lynch spoke with the New York Daily News for a new interview hyping this weekend’s Evolution PPV. Highlights are below:

On why now is right for an all-women PPV: “Because I think that, one, we’ve never had such a memorable women’s champion as we do on “Smackdown Live” so I think that’s reason part one. But I also think that people have never been as invested in the female characters and we’ve never put on such show-stealing matches as we have been lately. And for the past few years we’ve just been stealing the show time and time again. The fans are ready for it. The fans started all this. They’re the ones that started the hastag ‘Give Divas A Chance’ and it turned into Revolution and here we are with WWE Evolution.”

On what it means to headline Evolution: “It means the world, because that was my whole goal. That’s what I set out to do. When I left Ireland, I said ‘I want to make sure that the women’s wrestling is the cooling thing on TV’ and that’s what it is right now. When I was first drafted for “Smackdown Live” I said I want to make sure this division is the one people watch and the one people talk about. I wanted to make this (pointing to her championship belt) the most prestigious title in all of WWE. I’m not just talking about the women, I’m talking about all of WWE.”

On her journey from NXT to Smackdown Women’s Champion: “It’s been long. It’s been ups, it’s been downs. Maybe more downs than there has been ups. But I wouldn’t give any one of them back to you because it has made this (title belt) all the bit more sweeter.”

On her advice for young girls: “Oh, anything’s possible. Absolutely anything’s possible. If you believe in it and you blend that with hard work than if I can do that – and I don’t mean that lightly – if I can do that anybody can do that. Because I was not an athlete. I was not charismatic. I was shy growing up. I failed PE. All of those things, but I worked and it’s been a long journey to even believe in myself, but I did and I achieved. If I can do it annnnnybody can do it.”

On when she first became interested in wrestling: “I was always a tomboy, right, and I always liked roughhousing. Myself and my brother we always watched wrestling. But I fell out of it for a few years and then when I was around 12 and Mick Foley was huge at the time and my brother would be watching wrestling and I would see Mick on the TV and I would want to hear what he had to say because he was so sympathetic, and he’s got these amazing promos, so I would stay and I would watch and that is what hooked me. And then I saw Lita for the first time and I was like ‘Oh, this girl is so cool. She’s spunky, she’s a tomboy, she’s kind of like me and she was the first woman that I remember identifying with and being ‘I want to be like her.’”

On her message for opponent Charlotte Flair: “You’ll never beat me. You’ll never beat me in a fair fight. You’ve bested me a time or two, but you’ve always had somebody helping you. You don’t have anybody helping you. There’s gonna be nobody there to save you come Sunday.”

On Ronda Rousey helping WWE grow: “She’s a huge star. She’s a huge name. She has done so much for women in sports, right? We look at MMA and we look at UFC and women wouldn’t be in the octagon in UFC if it wasn’t for Ronda. She changed the game there and she’s a natural, an absolute natural. She has taken to this like a duck to water. She is doing great things, but I would like her to prove herself by stepping into the ring against me.”

On possibly facing Ronda Rousey: “That would be top of my list, yes. Or close to the top. I mean I have a have a long list. I have a long list of opponents that I want to go through. A long list of women who have earned the right to step into the ring with the champ and I would like to defeat all of them.”

On her dream tag team partner: “Female, let’s go with Lita. Male, let’s go with right now, let’s go with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin because that would be a dream team and a half.”