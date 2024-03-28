– During a recent edition of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch discussed her reaction to CM Punk returning to WWE last November at Survivor Series: WarGames, along with how Seth Rollins reacted after the WarGames main event when Punk appeared. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Becky Lynch on where she was when CM Punk made his surprise return: “I was in Gorilla. There was a fist pound. Then my husband was going crazy by the ring. Then the producers on the headset are going, ‘Seth is freaking out.’ I’m like, ‘Oh no, this going to be a rough night.'”

Lynch on not feeling disrespected on being kept out of the loop about Punk and Rollins’ reaction: “No. I believe the deal happened very late. As far as I know, I believe the deal happened very late and sometimes the tiredness hits. The deal happened late and then he had a match. He was working on his match all day. He felt disrespected. We think of ourselves. We are the universe. Everybody. Nobody is going, ‘I want to disrespect you.’ We may feel disrespected, but nobody is intentionally going, ‘Let me disrespect this person.’ Consideration should be taken into account. You should have told your top stars, of course, but nobody is going out there going, ‘How do I disrespect my top stars? My World Champion. How do I disrespect him?’ Nobody is thinking that.”

Earlier in the night, Becky Lynch competed in a WarGames match, teaming with Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Shotzi in a winning effort against Damage CTRl.