WWE News: Becky Lynch Faces Charlotte After Smackdown, Maria Kanellis Tweets About Mike, Rusev Day Talks Classic Tag Teams

– Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte Flair via submission in a dark match after Smackdown went off the air last night. Below are some photos from the match.

– Mike Kanellis beat Akira Tozawa on 205 Live last night and afterwards, his wife, Maria Kanellis, tweeted out the following: “For the win. For everything. For everyone that offered the world and gave us nothing. This is for you. One win at a time. One title at a time. Whatever it takes. Because we make the title a Championship. For that you need a worthy Champion. And his name is Mike Kanellis. @WWE”

For the win. For everything. For everyone that offered the world and gave us nothing. This is for you. One win at a time. One title at a time. Whatever it takes. Because we make the title a Championship. For that you need a worthy Champion. And his name is Mike Kanellis. @WWE pic.twitter.com/B4EAM6ICYt — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) March 20, 2019

– Here’s WWE’s new WrestleMania 35 ad campaign for Orange Vanilla Coke featuring Rusev, Lana, and Aiden English talking about their favorite classic tag teams including the Hardy Boyz and Legion of Doom.