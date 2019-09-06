wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Featured In New ESPN SportsCenter Commercials
September 6, 2019 | Posted by
ESPN has released several new commercials for SportsCenter that feature none other than The Man and the RAW Women’s Champion, Becky Lynch. She’s among several sports stars that will be featured in the upcoming ads, like David Ortiz, Terry Tate, Manny Ramirez and Stone Cold Steve Austin.
In the first, she’s asked for her name while getting coffee and cuts a promo on the person asking. The second features her helping with a vending machine and in the third she abuses a poor college mascot. Sports Illustrated reports the ad will launch tomorrow. They were written by ESPN and produced by Hungry Man Productions.
