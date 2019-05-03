wrestling / News

Becky Lynch Featured On Money in the Bank Poster

May 3, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Becky Lynch WrestleMania 35

WWE has released the official poster for Money in the Bank, which features Becky Lynch with both of her belts, sitting on a throne. The PPV happens on May 19 at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. Lynch will defend her RAW Women’s title against Lacey Evans and her Smackdown Women’s title against Charlotte Flair on the same night.

